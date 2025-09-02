Don't Throw Out Leftover Bacon Grease, Add It To This Liquor Instead

Infusing vodka with bacon grease is not an overly complicated process. Barriere says to let the bacon grease cool a bit before adding it to vodka in a 1:16 or 1:8 ratio. Let it sit at room temperature for at least four hours (some recipes recommend as much as 12 hours), shaking occasionally, then freeze it overnight. The fat will rise to the top and become hard, at which point you can skim it and strain the spirit. This will capture the flavor of the bacon without forcing you to actually drink bacon fat. Then, as Barriere says, "You're left with a clear, silky vodka that smells like brunch and sips like a smoked secret."

As previously mentioned, the vodka works perfectly in a variety of cocktails, but it can also be consumed straight-up. Infusions are a great way to upgrade cheap vodka, and the savory and salty taste can help mask some of the burn of a bottom-shelf spirit. You don't have to rush to make the vodka directly after you cook the bacon, as bacon grease can be easily stored. Storing the grease and using it to make infused vodka whenever you have the time is a much better alternative to throwing out and wasting the bacon grease, and it can really upgrade your cocktail game.

