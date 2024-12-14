The Best Types Of Cocktails To Make With Fat-Washed Spirits

Fat-washing cocktails was an unusual technique that started popping up on bar menus worldwide in the mid-00s, and rather than becoming a passing fad, the trend just keeps on growing. It is so popular that cocktail enthusiasts are embracing fat-washing spirits at home to create all kinds of interesting flavor infusions. However, do all cocktails work with fat-washed spirits? And if not, what are the best styles of cocktails to craft with this type of infusion? Tasting Table asked Anton Kinloch, bartender at Lone Wolf in Kingston, New York, for an expert opinion.

"Fat-washed spirits are often, in our opinion, best used in stirred applications where the dominant flavor is the spirit," says Kinloch, who recently participated in New York Bartender Week. "And the fat and the ancillary components (amari and aperitifs, vermouth, sherry and quinquina) all play secondary roles". This is why most of the fat-washed cocktails you've seen on craft bar menus are boozy and spirit-forward — think martini, old fashioned, Manhattan, sazerac, and the like. A fat-washed margarita, for instance, is not as common an option; you don't want ruin the fat-washed spirit by shaking it over ice, which will dilute it and negate the velvety mouthfeel and delicate flavors that fat-washing yields.



