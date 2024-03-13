The At-Home Trick You Can Use To Upgrade Cheap Vodka

For those of us out there that have champagne taste with a beer budget, you'll want to know this clever trick for turning a cheap bottle of vodka into a flavorful cocktail component worthy of any high-end mixologist's menu. You can infuse flavor into a dull bottle of vodka with just a handful of herbs, fruits, or spices. You don't have to plan too far in advance since alcohol extracts flavors quickly — you can be sipping your new spirit creation in just a few hours.

The most straightforward infusion involves a clean jar, the flavor ingredient you'd like to use, and your vodka. For a fresh herbal flavor, add a handful of parsley, a sliced cucumber, and the zest of a lemon to a quart jar and cover with vodka. Close the jar and wait six hours to taste the green-tinged mixture. If you'd like a more robust flavor, wait a few more hours. For an even faster process, you can blend all the infusion ingredients with the vodka and then strain the solids. If you love cranberry's tart and bitter flavor, a spiced cranberry infusion might be a great start. You can experiment with fruit combinations in season, like fresh berries or peaches. Dehydrated fruits and whole spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and star anise may take longer to infuse since they're hard, but they open up a world of flavor combinations. Use caution with spicy peppers — a little goes a long way.