The Reason Kirkland's Boxed Mac And Cheese Was A Total Flop With Costco Customers

Shoppers who picked up a box of Kirkland's Signature mac and cheese have called it one of the worst products the brand has ever put out. One customer took to social media to share that the food was so bad that he went straight back to Costco to return it. The poster added that when he did get his money back for the box, the cashiers themselves even noted that other people thought the pasta was horrible. Another user chimed in and said that while they liked off-brand boxed mac and cheese, the quality tasted recognizably different when they purchased Kraft.

Someone else admitted that while they actually enjoyed a box, there was a specific way to cook it so it didn't taste so gross. They said that you had to use unsalted butter and make sure the cheese powder was dissolved before putting in the macaroni. If you added anything but butter, the powder would be grainy. Another customer explained that Kirkland's version was way too starchy and even ruined one their pots when their friend whipped up a bowl.

And if you have bulk-bought another kind of boxed mac & cheese from Costco, read our guide to upgrading your bowl of boxed macaroni to keep the dish fresh-tasting every time.