Why An Ice Cream Float Isn't The Same As An Ice Cream Soda
When the sun is shining, all you want is a frosty cold treat to cool you down. Ice cream is always a great option, as is a tall glass of chilled soda. If you want both, you can always combine the two and build a delicious ice cream float or ice cream soda. But you will need to make some sort of decision, because although they're very similar, the diner classics are actually prepared in different ways.
Commonly known as a root beer float, an ice cream float is a soda fountain staple that evokes nostalgia for many Americans. It typically consists of a scoop or two of ice cream, usually vanilla, topped with flavored soda, like root beer, cola, or orange soda. It's a little bit like an Italian affogato dessert, but with soda instead of coffee. An ice cream soda, meanwhile, consists of ice cream, plain soda water, and flavored syrups — and there's typically some whipped cream on top too.
Ice cream sodas can be traced all the way back to the 1890s, when people were drinking cream sodas, which were essentially just glasses of soda water mixed with heavy cream and sweet syrups (similar to a French soda). There are a few different versions of the origin story, but essentially, a soda shop owner eventually replaced the cream with ice cream, and the ice cream soda was born.
Grab your favorite syrup for an old-school ice cream soda
A Colorado gold miner named Frank Wisner is said to have first replaced the soda water with root beer, creating the first ice cream float. People sometimes use the names interchangeably, with ice cream floats being the more common option nowadays. But you can still order an old-school ice cream soda at some retro diners and ice cream shops, or you can make your own at home.
To try it out, just grab a tall glass and drizzle in some of your favorite syrup. Chocolate and strawberry are go-tos, but back in the day people used everything from peppermint to walnut cream. A few tablespoons should do, but feel free to use as much or as little as you want. Then just fill the glass about halfway with soda water and mix it with the syrup. Finally, scoop in some vanilla ice cream and top everything off with whipped cream, a few sprinkles, and a straw.
If you don't have any syrup, you can just pour soda water over a flavored ice cream, or if you want to make the treat even more indulgent you can mix some cream or half-and-half with the syrup and soda water. You can experiment with other variations too by mixing things up with flavored seltzers, homemade simple syrups, and more.
Pour your favorite soda for a classic ice cream float
Although Wisner's "black cow" concoction, as it was known, was a success, the ice cream floats we know today really became popular during the period from Prohibition to the 1950s, when A&W Restaurants added the item to its menus. People began swapping out root beer for other popular drinks, like Coca-Cola and grape soda, making "brown cows," "purple cows," and "Boston coolers" (ginger ale). And there are even more options available nowadays.
Ice cream floats are even easier than ice cream sodas to whip up. To make an ice cream float, just pour any soda you want over ice cream. Or swap around the order and "float" the ice cream on top of the soda, as some people prefer.
Once you've got the basics down, it's all about experimenting. Some sodas pair especially well with ice cream — here are the best ice cream and soda pairings to choose from — and there are at least 12 tips for making the best ice cream float. The main keys to success, however, are to use a chilled glass, tip it at an angle when you pour in the soda to minimize the carbonation, and use a good quality ice cream. You will taste the difference — even if it's topped off with a sugary beverage!