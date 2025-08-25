Why An Ice Cream Float Isn't The Same As An Ice Cream Soda

When the sun is shining, all you want is a frosty cold treat to cool you down. Ice cream is always a great option, as is a tall glass of chilled soda. If you want both, you can always combine the two and build a delicious ice cream float or ice cream soda. But you will need to make some sort of decision, because although they're very similar, the diner classics are actually prepared in different ways.

Commonly known as a root beer float, an ice cream float is a soda fountain staple that evokes nostalgia for many Americans. It typically consists of a scoop or two of ice cream, usually vanilla, topped with flavored soda, like root beer, cola, or orange soda. It's a little bit like an Italian affogato dessert, but with soda instead of coffee. An ice cream soda, meanwhile, consists of ice cream, plain soda water, and flavored syrups — and there's typically some whipped cream on top too.

Ice cream sodas can be traced all the way back to the 1890s, when people were drinking cream sodas, which were essentially just glasses of soda water mixed with heavy cream and sweet syrups (similar to a French soda). There are a few different versions of the origin story, but essentially, a soda shop owner eventually replaced the cream with ice cream, and the ice cream soda was born.