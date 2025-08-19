The US State With The Most Crumbl Locations Isn't The Brand's Home Of Utah

No food chain has exploded onto the national scene in recent history quite like Crumbl has, to the point that a state that didn't have a single shop until 2020 now has more Crumbl locations than other. The cookie chain is a true baby by most industry standards, with Crumbl only being founded in 2017. But on the backs of social-media hype and Crumbl's weekly cookie menu rollouts that drive repeat customers, it has opened over 900 locations since the beginning of 2021. Now, it stands at almost 1,100 total locations. And despite starting out in Logan, Utah, Crumbl quickly attacked some of the biggest markets in the U.S., with California now taking the top spot in store locations for the brand.

As of June 2025, the total number of Crumbl locations in California stands at 143, according to data gathered by ScrapeHero. This is well ahead of the second place state, and second most populous state, Texas, which has 105 locations. Florida is in third with 80 Crumbl locations. The chain's home state of Utah meanwhile has "only" 26 locations. That only is in quotes because Utah's devotion to Crumbl is not in question. It might have just 26 locations, but Utah is ranked all the way down at 30 in state population. So compared to the three giant states of California, Texas, and Florida, Utah has twice as many Crumbls per capita. The people of Utah sure do love their hometown hero Crumbl's unique cookie flavors.