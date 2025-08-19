The US State With The Most Crumbl Locations Isn't The Brand's Home Of Utah
No food chain has exploded onto the national scene in recent history quite like Crumbl has, to the point that a state that didn't have a single shop until 2020 now has more Crumbl locations than other. The cookie chain is a true baby by most industry standards, with Crumbl only being founded in 2017. But on the backs of social-media hype and Crumbl's weekly cookie menu rollouts that drive repeat customers, it has opened over 900 locations since the beginning of 2021. Now, it stands at almost 1,100 total locations. And despite starting out in Logan, Utah, Crumbl quickly attacked some of the biggest markets in the U.S., with California now taking the top spot in store locations for the brand.
As of June 2025, the total number of Crumbl locations in California stands at 143, according to data gathered by ScrapeHero. This is well ahead of the second place state, and second most populous state, Texas, which has 105 locations. Florida is in third with 80 Crumbl locations. The chain's home state of Utah meanwhile has "only" 26 locations. That only is in quotes because Utah's devotion to Crumbl is not in question. It might have just 26 locations, but Utah is ranked all the way down at 30 in state population. So compared to the three giant states of California, Texas, and Florida, Utah has twice as many Crumbls per capita. The people of Utah sure do love their hometown hero Crumbl's unique cookie flavors.
California tops the charts with over 140 Crumbl locations
There are also trends to suggest that California may stay on top for a while. This isn't because the Golden State is adding Crumbls left and right, its because the growth that has propelled Crumbl for years may finally be slowing down. While the chain still sports a record number of stores, it added only 87 in 2024 and is on pace to add even fewer in 2025. That is still a good amount by many chain's standards, but it's a huge drop from the 250-plus stores Crumbl averaged from 2021 to 2023.
While any company seeing such massive growth is bound to hit a slowdown, Crumbl may be a victim of its own success. While sales have continued to grow overall, many stores' profits have been falling overall. Crumbl also slowed its expansion in 2024 after a big drop in sales per store the year prior, suggesting that all these new locations may be cannibalizing each other's business. And the hype cycle that feeds Crumbl can also come back to bite the brand. As the chain has branched out, some of Crumbl's weekly menus have been disappointing fans too. There was also recently backlash over a mediocre cookie collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian.
With any chain, some bumps in the road are guaranteed, and it may just be a temporary setback. Crumbl's location growth in the next few years could show everyone whether it truly was a social media fad, or here to stay.