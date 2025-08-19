15 Unexpected Chocolate Pairings Worth Trying
Research suggests that eating chocolate can positively affect a person's mood. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, chocolate can interact with numerous neurotransmitter systems, including serotonin. Serotonin is associated with regulating happiness, anxiety, and overall well-being. And, a study published by University College London notes it only takes ½ an ounce of chocolate per day to feel the impact of the confection on mood.
While no research supports that pairing chocolate with other foods creates a greater sense of happiness, it makes for an exciting palate encounter. One prominent example is pairing coffee with chocolate — hello, Starbucks! The bitter beans enhance the chocolate's sweet flavor — a match made in heaven. But what about beer, watermelon, or even olive oil? As strange as they may sound, these chocolate food pairings have been a delicious success with cooks and bakers. While not everyone's taste buds will agree, the unexpected chocolate pairings listed below are duos that deserve a try and well-deserved recognition.
Avocados
Avocados and chocolate might sound like an odd pairing, but surprisingly, people can't get enough of them. Fudgy avocado brownies, avocado chocolate toast, and chocolate avocado mousse are becoming increasingly well-known. The creamy texture of the avocado complements and heightens the flavor of the rich, smooth chocolate, making for a satisfying treat. Because avocados are also mild in flavor, they are especially useful in dark chocolate desserts because they allow the chocolate profile to dominate.
While pairing avocados with chocolate now seems like a no-brainer, they have also been a popular substitute for butter, cream, and mayonnaise due to their high levels of beneficial fats. This fruit is a nutritional powerhouse with several vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. These compounds support the immune system, regulate blood sugar levels, and aid in bone health. While dark chocolate is a favored combo with this pairing because of its bitter taste, you can use semi-sweet or milk chocolate too.
Olive oil
It's hard to imagine olive oil pairing well with a sweet chocolate treat, but it's actually a beautiful match. Olive oil chocolate cakes have become popular among bakers because the oil's fruity notes enhance the chocolate's rich and sweet flavor profile. Extra-virgin olive oil and dark chocolate specifically shine together because the delicate, peppery oil complements the full-bodied dark chocolate, which is bitter and sweet. However, milk chocolate can also be paired with oil.
In our dark chocolate olive oil cake recipe, olive oil replaces butter. It can also replace the cream in chocolate ganache recipes. The flavor is silky and incredibly tasty. Olive oil chocolate truffles are another luxurious treat, often topped with nuts and some fruits to enhance the combination. Toast topped with olive oil, sea salt, and chocolate is another well-known, trendy treat served in the Mediterranean.
Bacon
Bacon is found in the most unlikely foods and spirits these days, from bloody marys to pancakes. However, pairing chocolate with bacon sounds insanely odd until you break down the flavor components — only then does it start to make perfect sense. A crispy and savory slice of bacon, with its salty and smoky notes, would taste delicious dipped in sweet chocolate.
Whether you dip the thin cooked slices individually or make chocolate bacon bark, the combination tastes incredible. The contrasting flavors of the two create an unforgettable harmony on the palate. Dark or milk chocolate for this pairing is entirely up to your liking, as well as the style and flavor of the bacon. While it's unknown where chocolate-covered bacon originated, it is often a staple at state fairs and has even been featured on several cooking shows.
Beer
Wine and chocolate are a popular pairing, but how can beer pair with chocolate and still taste good? This pairing has sparked a lot of attention and works wonderfully because of the beer's carbonation, which helps cleanse the palate and enhance the flavors of the chocolate. As the rich, creamy chocolate coats the mouth, followed by a swig of the carbonated beer, a lively, full-flavored experience is created for the palate.
Another critical component of this match is that the two undergo separate fermentation processes, creating the bitter and sweet compounds that are detectable in chocolate and beer. The similar and contrasting flavors complement each other, making a delicious duo. While this pairing is entirely subjective, it's best to start by pairing chocolate with a higher cocoa content with a bold, dark beer like stout. If you prefer drinking pale ales, which are known to be citrusy and fruit-forward in flavor, stick with white or milk chocolate. Serving the beer at room temperature is crucial for the optimal pairing experience.
Potato chips
Potato chips and chocolate may sound like a questionable pairing, but this is actually an excellent duo. A crunchy, salty potato chip dipped in melted, rich chocolate sounds fantastic. It combines sweet and salty, also known as swalty, and even chip brands like Ruffles and Lay's have created their own versions of this chocolate-covered potato chip.
This newly popular snack is the ultimate treat because its contrasting flavors create a layered effect for the taste buds. The salt component amplifies the sweetness of the chocolate, while the sugar reduces the salty taste. If you've ever tried a chocolate-covered pretzel, you might better understand the addictive quality of this snack. The thin, crispy potato chip can be coated in dark, white, or milk chocolate. If you're making these at home, consider adding a sprinkle of Maldon salt on top of the melted chocolate before it sets.
Caviar
This might be the most contentious pairing on this list, but it's absolutely exquisite because of its differing flavors and textures. Caviar is salt-cured fish eggs. It tastes briny and buttery with subtle sweet undertones. The salty caviar enhances and balances the dark chocolate's sweet and bitter notes. It's recommended to pair the eggs with chocolate that has a cocoa content of 70% or more.
You can serve the caviar and chocolate on separate plates to prevent the flavors from blending, or add some caviar to a piece of chocolate. Beluga caviar pairs well with dark chocolate, while Osetra caviar is best with milk or white chocolate. If you are looking for a caviar that pairs with a variety of chocolate flavors, consider purchasing Sterlet caviar. Nuts and fruit also enhance this unlikely duo. Chocolate ice cream with a caviar topping is another delicious way to enjoy this pairing.
Cheese
Chocolate and cheese are a brilliant partnership, and if you haven't paired the two together yet, you're seriously missing out. Start with something simple, like a piece of Monterey Jack cheese and milk chocolate. Most importantly, be mindful when tasting the two together. Smell the cheese and chocolate before biting into them, and allow the flavors to melt in your mouth and spread across your palate.
For an adventurous contrast, try blue cheese with chocolate. The creaminess of chocolate, specifically high-quality dark chocolate, complements the salty and pungent blue cheese, balancing its intensity. If you love sharp cheddar, pair it with dark chocolate to complement its bitter and nutty notes. Be sure to taste the cheese and chocolate at room temperature for optimal flavor expression.
Soy sauce
Soy sauce and chocolate might sound like a strange and maybe even disgusting pairing. However, the salty liquid adds depth, balance, and complexity to an array of chocolate desserts. Because of its salty taste, you'll want to use it sparingly, as with regular salt. When just the right amount is added to chocolate sauces, brownies, and cakes, it can balance the sweet taste of chocolate and add a layer of depth that salt alone cannot create.
This salty condiment is made with soybeans. The beans are fermented, releasing sugars and umami flavors. It tastes sweet, salty, and umami. You can add the soy sauce to a chocolate sauce for a tasty vanilla ice cream topping. You may even see soy sauce in homemade chocolate truffles. Remember, the next time you make a batch of brownies, simply substitute the salt with soy sauce. It's best to specifically pair dark chocolate (more than 70% cocoa) with soy sauce because the salty flavors highlight the chocolate's bitterness.
Chili peppers
Combining chocolate and chili peppers is the ultimate move if you want to turn up the heat and experience the tasty contrast between hot and sweet. While adding spice to chocolate is nothing new, it still might be surprising to hear about this particular pairing. The hot peppers are the perfect contrast to the milky, creamy chocolate. Whether you are literally dipping chili peppers into melted chocolate, incorporating the flavors into baked desserts, or dusting chili powder on a piece of chocolate, this partnership is undoubtedly satisfying and delicious.
You can purchase spicy and sweet chocolate-covered chili peppers or make them from scratch. Alternatively, if you enjoy a bowl of chili, you can try adding chocolate to it, as it will enhance the spicy component. If you are not a fan of chili peppers or spice, this unexpected chocolate pairing might not be for you. However, it's still worth trying — even if it's just one tiny bite.
Cinnamon
If you have not tasted cinnamon and chocolate together, you absolutely must. Chocolate and cinnamon make a classic and harmonious marriage because the warm spice from the cinnamon enhances the creamy, rich chocolate flavor while also taming any bitterness. The sugar in the chocolate also softens the notes of spicy cinnamon, creating sweet harmony.
Chocolate cinnamon rolls, Mexican hot chocolate, and cinnamon churros with chocolate dipping sauce are among some of the popular recipes that pair chocolate and cinnamon. The next time you make a batch of chocolate chip cookies, don't hesitate to add a teaspoon of cinnamon. It heightens the flavor of the butter and enhances the brown sugar and chocolate chips. It's also important to know that cinnamon and dark chocolate are rich in antioxidants — these compounds help reduce inflammation.
Limes
Limes are part of the citrus family and pair well with chocolate. The rich cocoa in chocolate balances the fruity, zesty tang from the limes. The key when combining the two is not to overpower the chocolate with the citrus, but rather to add just enough so that the lime uplifts the chocolate and softens the sweet, milky chocolate.
Many chocolatiers have developed lime chocolate truffles or added lime zest to the tops of their chocolate candies because the pairing is so divine. The key lime pie chocolate truffle is particularly popular. The bright and zesty contrast from the lime creates a beautiful union with the chocolate, proving that opposites attract. While citrus fruits may not be everyone's preference with chocolate, it's definitely worth trying at least once.
Watermelon
Watermelon and chocolate might initially sound like a formidable pairing, but they work in the most delicious way. The two share the same sweet flavor profile. The juicy fruit dipped into creamy, rich chocolate offers a full-bodied tasting experience. Sprinkling sea salt flakes, like Maldon, onto the chocolate before it hardens adds another layer of depth that makes this pairing all the more addictive.
If you want to create this tasty duo, first cut the watermelon into cubes and freeze them. A serving stick or toothpick is optional but helpful when dipping the watermelon bite into the chocolate. It's best to use high-quality melting chocolate like Ghirardelli because it is less waxy and offers a richer taste when paired with the juicy watermelon. Once the bites are frozen, dip them into the warm chocolate, sprinkle sea salt flakes on them, and place them on parchment paper to harden. Serve the chocolate-covered watermelon bites immediately or store them in the freezer to enjoy later.
Whiskey
Pairing whiskey with chocolate is an indulgent experience worth trying. With its spicy, smooth, and smoky notes, the full-bodied taste of whiskey is heightened once a piece of decadent chocolate is added to the mix. Initially, a taste of this alcohol can create a burning sensation in the mouth. The sweet chocolate softens that, making for a dynamic bite. Because milk chocolate is sweeter, it is often the go-to for this union, but there's still room for dark and white chocolate to shine.
Thanks to its higher cacao content, bitter dark chocolate pairs well with Scotch because it is smokier and more complex. The dark chocolate balances the high alcohol content and enhances its flavor. A smooth Irish whiskey like Jameson pairs well with white chocolate because it is creamy and sweet. If you enjoy eating a Snickers candy bar, try it with Tennessee whiskey. The nuts in this candy highlight the whiskey's smooth flavor.
Lavender
While lavender and chocolate seem like unlikely matches, gourmet magic unfolds when the two are combined. The lavender's delicate, sweet floral notes highlight the chocolate's rich and earthy flavor. Upon trying this pair, you might experience an awakening of your culinary senses. The lavender adds dimension to the chocolate. It's crucial to use high-quality chocolate for this pairing because the goal is for the herb to enhance the chocolate's richness. Lower-quality chocolate can sometimes taste waxy, and you want to avoid this at all costs when marrying the two.
It's crucial to experiment with recipes and taste-test along the way. Lavender chocolate truffles and candy bars are among the many popular treats, while lavender brownies, dark chocolate cookies, and lavender cake are a few recipes gaining popularity with bakers. Whatever you try, the consensus among many is that this unexpected pairing is delightful.
Garlic
Garlic and chocolate might sound like a wild pairing, but believe it or not, people love this combo. If you've ever eaten at a Stinking Rose restaurant, you might be familiar with its famous garlic-infused ice cream topped with chocolate sauce. Garlic's subtle spice and pungent notes pair exceptionally well with the sweetness in rich chocolate. The two combined heighten each other's flavor profile, resulting in a unique and savory flavor.
It's also worth noting that if someone were to try a chocolate garlic dessert blindly, they wouldn't be able to detect the garlic specifically — which is the whole point. Garlic adds a subtle flavor that's delicious and will enhance any chocolate dessert. Some treats worth trying are chocolate-covered garlic, chocolate chip garlic cookies, and roasted garlic chocolate truffles. You might need to think of garlic as the silent or secret partner to chocolate because not everyone will want to hear the delicious truth behind this pairing.