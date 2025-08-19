15 Unexpected Chocolate Pairings Worth Trying

Research suggests that eating chocolate can positively affect a person's mood. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, chocolate can interact with numerous neurotransmitter systems, including serotonin. Serotonin is associated with regulating happiness, anxiety, and overall well-being. And, a study published by University College London notes it only takes ½ an ounce of chocolate per day to feel the impact of the confection on mood.

While no research supports that pairing chocolate with other foods creates a greater sense of happiness, it makes for an exciting palate encounter. One prominent example is pairing coffee with chocolate — hello, Starbucks! The bitter beans enhance the chocolate's sweet flavor — a match made in heaven. But what about beer, watermelon, or even olive oil? As strange as they may sound, these chocolate food pairings have been a delicious success with cooks and bakers. While not everyone's taste buds will agree, the unexpected chocolate pairings listed below are duos that deserve a try and well-deserved recognition.