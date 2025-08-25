Don't Throw Away Expired Baking Soda: Do This Instead
If you want the perfect rise to your baked goods, you have to use baking soda in its prime — which is about three years unopened, six months opened, and ultimately, depends on the date listed on your package. If you're unsure, drop a spoonful into vinegar to see if it fizzes or not, as no fizz indicates expired baking soda. But that doesn't mean you should toss it. Did you know that you can use baking soda to make natural bug repellant? And it's even better if it's expired since you won't be stealing from your own baking necessities?
That's right, baking soda is one of the baking ingredients you can use past their expiration date; just, you know, not in food. It's one of the easiest ways to combat an insect infestation as you barely have to do anything, plus, it's effective and, of course, it's free since you already have it hanging out in your cabinets. Simply place your expired package of baking soda open near any spot where you've seen bugs getting into the room. One of several common pantry staples that deter pests, baking soda, in particular, dehydrates insects to the point that they dry out and die. Alternatively, if you don't mind one extra step, combine baking soda with sugar to actually lure bugs in and trick them into eating it, or with vinegar, another potent dehydrator for insects.
Baking soda combats pests in the garden too
Baking soda is one of the household staples most efficient at staving off roaches in your kitchen, but it also works its powerful and effortless magic outside too. Simply sprinkle it around your plants to create a barrier that will protect your flowers or herbs from nosy bugs. Here, too, you can mix it up with sugar to attract and kill pests; just be careful not to overdo it, as baking soda alters the pH of soil — ask a pro at your local nursery or plant shop if your plants need acidic soil, as baking soda can lower that necessary acid.
In some cases, that acid-lowering quality is an advantage. You can boost your tomato harvest with baking soda, sprinkling it onto your soil to lower its acidity and subsequently that of your fruits. Insect repellant and a soil boost are just a couple of the unexpected uses for baking soda. From removing stubborn stains to attacking build-up on oven and grill grates to kicking unpleasant odors to the curb, baking soda is a multitalented product — and just think, all of these non-food-related uses are perfect for baking soda that's expired. Considering how tough it can be to find a bug repellant that's free of nasty chemicals and is safe for pets and kids, this is one of our new favorites.