Don't Throw Away Expired Baking Soda: Do This Instead

If you want the perfect rise to your baked goods, you have to use baking soda in its prime — which is about three years unopened, six months opened, and ultimately, depends on the date listed on your package. If you're unsure, drop a spoonful into vinegar to see if it fizzes or not, as no fizz indicates expired baking soda. But that doesn't mean you should toss it. Did you know that you can use baking soda to make natural bug repellant? And it's even better if it's expired since you won't be stealing from your own baking necessities?

That's right, baking soda is one of the baking ingredients you can use past their expiration date; just, you know, not in food. It's one of the easiest ways to combat an insect infestation as you barely have to do anything, plus, it's effective and, of course, it's free since you already have it hanging out in your cabinets. Simply place your expired package of baking soda open near any spot where you've seen bugs getting into the room. One of several common pantry staples that deter pests, baking soda, in particular, dehydrates insects to the point that they dry out and die. Alternatively, if you don't mind one extra step, combine baking soda with sugar to actually lure bugs in and trick them into eating it, or with vinegar, another potent dehydrator for insects.