The Worth Of These '90s McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Has Mushroomed Over The Years

Toy collecting isn't kids' stuff — there's a fair share of money in vintage toys and games. When you were young, you likely weren't thinking about the value of your toys; you were just playing with them. As everyone grew older, we began to realize that those vintage action figures and trinkets are actually very hard to come by and, nowadays, extremely valuable to collectors. You do not have to go all the way back to the 1960s or 1970s to find rare and potentially valuable toys, though. McDonald's Happy Meal toys from as recently as the 1990s are no different. Some of the rarest and most memorable collectibles are the 1990 Super Mario toys released alongside Nintendo's Super Mario 3 game — so much so that their worth has significantly mushroomed over the years.

While Mario and Luigi are hugely popular today, that wasn't always the case. In 1990, when McDonald's included Mario, Luigi, a Goomba, and a Koopa paratrooper in Happy Meals, there were almost no Mario toys on the market. In fact, the first Super Mario toys ever produced only came out in 1988 in Japan. Nintendo's Happy Meal toys appear to be the very first Mario toys available in North America. Today, a set of four in the original packaging may cost you over $40. Considering that a Happy Meal in 1990 cost just $2, that's quite a return. And if you want to get into some bigger money, it's not just the Mario toys, but the Mario boxes that the toys came in. The Happy Meal boxes were designed with Super Mario art and puzzles on the sides. There were four different boxes produced, and a complete set of those — just the boxes with no toys inside — can cost over $175 today.