13 Dollar Tree Essentials You Want For Your Dorm Kitchen

Shopping for a tiny dorm kitchen is a serious balancing act: You don't want to be too stingy and go without essential items, but you also need to avoid unnecessary purchases that take up precious space and money. To stock your small kitchen on a student's budget and keep it clutter-free, Dollar Tree can save your semester.

You can grab so many must-have kitchen supplies from Dollar Tree, including items to help you save space, from stackable containers to door hooks for vertical storage. The discount chain also sells cooking utensils for the aspiring dorm chef, helping you pull off upgraded instant ramen masterpieces. Of course, these items are also as cheap as they come, so maybe you can save enough bucks to graduate to easy recipes for 1-pot meals.

Below, we'll cover some excellent finds to suit any dorm kitchen. From teeny corner nooks with only a microwave to slightly roomier spaces that might even have a pantry, you'll definitely want to make Dollar Tree your first stop before resorting to pricier kitchen supply stores.