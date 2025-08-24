How To Store Olive Oil Cake For Maximum Freshness

Full of complex, grassy, fruity notes, olive oil cakes are a must-try for lovers of sophisticated desserts. Still, uncertainty about storage and prep could make a home baker apprehensive about tackling this type of dessert. Never fear — not only are most olive oil cakes uncomplicated to make, but they can be stored much like cakes made with butter or vegetable oils.

Whether you're baking a dark chocolate olive oil cake or an olive oil polenta cake, these sweets usually use a simple batter. The oil does most of the work in terms of flavor and moisture. At room temperature, oil-based cakes also stay soft and fresh longer than butter-based ones. Store a plain olive oil cake in an airtight container or wrapped tightly in plastic, and it will retain peak quality for about four days. Past this point, the crumb will start to dry out, though it will likely be safe to eat until it begins to smell strange or grow mold.

Want your cake to last longer? Refrigeration can be tempting and will keep the dessert safe to eat for five to seven days. However, the fridge's dry environment can suck the moisture out of cakes and make them taste stale, and other foods stored inside might transfer their odors to the delicate crumb. If you really want to refrigerate it, wrap the cake in multiple layers of cling wrap in addition to storing it in a container. In most cases, a better option is to freeze it.