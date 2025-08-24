Add Olive Garden Dressing To Pasta For An Easy Weeknight Dinner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Olive Garden has garnered a cult following for its great prices and delicious Italian American menu. Perhaps the biggest sell that wins most of us over is the promise of endless breadsticks and salad — a duo that's one of our favorite non-pasta items at Olive Garden. The restaurant itself has capitalized on the success of its salad in particular, bottling and selling its famous Italian dressing. As it turns out, however, Olive Garden's Signature Italian Dressing isn't just meant for salad.

In a TikTok video, Valerie Rogers (@vrogers17) makes a flavorful chicken pasta recipe in the slow cooker using chicken thighs, a bottle of Olive Garden's salad dressing, and a block of cream cheese. She layers the chicken into the crockpot, adds seasonings, pours in the bottle of salad dressing, and tops it off with a block of cream cheese. After four hours on a high setting, she shreds the tender chicken and adds a generous portion of shredded parmesan cheese, all before adding boiled and drained pasta into the mix.

Olive Garden's Signature Italian Dressing is easily one of our favorite store-bought Italian dressings for its rich and creamy consistency and its classic, zesty flavor. When worked into this savory chicken pasta dish, the dressing makes the perfect base for pasta sauce, especially alongside tangy cream cheese.