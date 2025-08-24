Does Aldi Dye Its Meat Products Red?

There are a lot of myths out there related to food products. But one myth you need to unlearn about Aldi meats is the belief that the chain grocer dyes its meat products red. This has been a rumor for years — back in 2019, a Reddit user in the r/Aldi subreddit commented, "All the meat looks like it's been pumped with red dye and looks too good to be true." In 2025, yet another user posted in the same subreddit, appearing stumped that the meat they recently bought from Aldi was, well, very red. Here's the truth: Aldi for sure does not dye its meat with synthetic red dyes.

In fact, back in 2015, the budget grocer announced that it had stopped using certified synthetic colors to dye any and all of its exclusive brand food products, in a response to feedback from its customers. This means that when you buy meat from Aldi, you know the grocery store hasn't altered any of its meats with synthetic red dyes. That red liquid and vibrant red shade you see in packaged meat from Aldi these days is most likely just blood and the natural color of the meat and its juice, unless otherwise specified on the packaging label. So while you should think twice before buying bright red cuts of meat, you can rest assured there's no artificial or synthetic red dyes in Aldi brand meats. But still, you should note that there are meats to buy at Aldi and ones to avoid.