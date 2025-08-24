How To Avoid Soggy Hamburger Buns, According To An Expert Chef
Few entrees are as satisfying and versatile as a hamburger. Each of these handheld delights has virtually endless possibilities when it comes to flavor and composition. When you're making a homemade burger, you'll want to consider a few potential mistakes (like salting the patty at the wrong time). Another common mistake people make with hamburgers is a soggy bun. If you're a fan of the food, you've likely come across a soggy hamburger bun that absorbed too much liquid or grease from the other ingredients and became an unsavory mess. According to an expert chef, both the speed and order in which you assemble your burger can make all the difference.
The first step to avoiding a soggy hamburger bun? Patience. Josh Capon, a celebrity chef and multi-restaurant owner (including Flyfish, which will be featured during the 2025 U.S. Open), says that being too hasty with the bun itself can easily be the cause of a mishap. Capon says that a common cause of soggy buns is "over-saucing and placing the burger on the bun too quickly."
"Always toast your buns and let your burgers 'rest' for a couple of minutes before placing them on the bun," Capon advises. While it may feel like an extra step you wouldn't normally consider, toasting the hamburger bun and giving it a moment to cool can help it soak up less of the condiments you choose.
Assembly also matters
Another tip to consider when you're trying to avoid a soggy hamburger bun is to strategically stack your toppings with liquid absorption in mind. As one solution, Josh Capon says, "Some people like to put the lettuce on the bottom to help protect and insulate the bun." If your lettuce isn't too wet after washing, this trick can prevent the bun from getting soggy from the sauces or other liquid-bearing toppings you add, like pickles. Capon also mentions that investing a bit more into your hamburger buns will pay off. "I think if you use a high quality bun that's the right size for your burger, you shouldn't have a problem," he says.
