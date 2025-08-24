How To Avoid Soggy Hamburger Buns, According To An Expert Chef

Few entrees are as satisfying and versatile as a hamburger. Each of these handheld delights has virtually endless possibilities when it comes to flavor and composition. When you're making a homemade burger, you'll want to consider a few potential mistakes (like salting the patty at the wrong time). Another common mistake people make with hamburgers is a soggy bun. If you're a fan of the food, you've likely come across a soggy hamburger bun that absorbed too much liquid or grease from the other ingredients and became an unsavory mess. According to an expert chef, both the speed and order in which you assemble your burger can make all the difference.

The first step to avoiding a soggy hamburger bun? Patience. Josh Capon, a celebrity chef and multi-restaurant owner (including Flyfish, which will be featured during the 2025 U.S. Open), says that being too hasty with the bun itself can easily be the cause of a mishap. Capon says that a common cause of soggy buns is "over-saucing and placing the burger on the bun too quickly."

"Always toast your buns and let your burgers 'rest' for a couple of minutes before placing them on the bun," Capon advises. While it may feel like an extra step you wouldn't normally consider, toasting the hamburger bun and giving it a moment to cool can help it soak up less of the condiments you choose.