The Only Type Of Jars You Should Use For Fermented Drinks

If you're a fan of popular fermented drinks, such as kombucha, then you should know there's only one type of jar to store and enjoy them in: glass jars. For one, bottling homemade kombucha in anything but glass is a major mistake. Most fermented drinks are naturally acidic, with varying degrees of acidity, and that can degrade materials like plastic or painted ceramic, potentially causing them to leech unwanted chemicals or flavors into your beverage. Glass, on the other hand, will not erode when holding an acidic, fermented drink. Your beverage won't pick up any strange or off-putting flavors.

You can also easily scratch the inside of plastic jars while stirring the drink with a metal spoon. The scratches, whether superficial or deep, can harbor harmful mold or bacteria that are not easy to clean away. Additionally, plastic containers and jars are porous, and glass jars are not. The pores in plastic can trap flavors and scents from the previous fermented drink it held and affect the taste of your next drink. But what about metal jars? Can you use them for fermented drinks? The answer is also no. Metal jars can also leech material into your fermented drink, so it is, once again, best to use glass jars. A good way to remember to use glass jars with fermented drinks is to think of wines. Would you rather enjoy your wine in glass, metal, or a plastic cup? We know our answer would also be glass.