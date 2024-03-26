Why Bottling Homemade Kombucha In Anything But Glass Is A Major Mistake

Strolling through stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, you'll often see rows of kombucha bottles and may balk at the prices and immediately decide to brew your own bubbly tea. But, before you embark on the journey to homebrew your own kombucha, note that you'll have to invest in equipment such as glass bottles with airtight seals and at least one large glass jar. If you think you can use plastic bottles or containers for kombucha, think again. Bottling this effervescent beverage in anything but glass is one of the 25 mistakes to avoid with homemade kombucha.

Here's the reason why: Kombucha is fermented tea and a staple amongst the health-conscious, prized for its high probiotic content. It's fizzy, like lemon-lime sodas, but what makes kombucha bubbly and boozy is its yeast and bacteria content. Because kombucha takes time to ferment and is acidic, any harmful contents or contaminants in the lining of plastic and metal containers can eventually leach into the drink. This is not a problem with glass bottles, which don't degrade as plastic bottles do over time in an acidic environment. However, avoid ceramic bottles that have glaze or paint as those can leach into the kombucha too.