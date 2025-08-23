Are Costco Samples Safe To Eat? Here's What You Need To Know About Hygiene Practices

An excursion to Costco would be incomplete without nibbling on a few tasty tidbits of food samples offered on ubiquitous red trays. Since you can have more than one sample, some shoppers make a lunch out of Costco's free smorgasbord, which can range from meatballs to cheese nibs to slivers of deli and lunch meat. With so many people hovering around the product demonstrator's table, you may wonder about Costco's hygiene practices and whether the food samples are safe to eat. Fear not, because Costco takes food safety very seriously. All Costco employees — even those who don't work in food areas — are required to take food-safety training. Managers must receive additional education and certification, and this in-house training is approved by the National Environmental Health Association and the American National Standards Institute.

The product demonstrators, however, are not Costco employees but are contracted by Club Demonstration Services (CDS), Costco's preferred product-marketing provider. CDS also has very strict regulations for hygiene practices for all its employees, which include the frequent changing of non-latex gloves, visible white hairnets for hair and facial hair, and no jewelry other than a plain wedding ring. CDS also emphasizes that product demonstrators must never directly hand samples to Costco members but should instead serve them on trays. Since demonstrators are often cooking or reheating Costco's Kirkland Signature products, they are required to adhere to the USDA's guidelines for keeping food out of the "danger zone," thus ensuring that all food samples are safe to eat.