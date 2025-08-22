Turn Nutella Into Mousse With Just One Simple Addition

If you're in a bind and need to scrape together a quick but easy dessert, Nutella cocoa mousse is the way to go. By adding heavy whipping cream to the rich chocolate and hazelnut spread, you can have a tasty, pillowy mousse in just under 10 minutes. The two-ingredient dish is delicious by the spoonful with such a light texture that you will keep coming back for more. There are just a few simple steps to ensure that your mix hits right every time.

Measure two cups of the cream (which should be kept chilled in the fridge before whipping) into a bowl and get out your handy-dandy mixer. Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form in the thick liquid. Once that's through, gently fold about three-quarters of a cup of the sweet Nutella spread into the whipped cream. The chocolate swirls should be folded until the mousse is an even, chocolatey color. While you can eat it straight out of the bowl, it's a good idea to place the mousse in the fridge to firm up for at least an hour or two.