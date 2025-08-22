Turn Nutella Into Mousse With Just One Simple Addition
If you're in a bind and need to scrape together a quick but easy dessert, Nutella cocoa mousse is the way to go. By adding heavy whipping cream to the rich chocolate and hazelnut spread, you can have a tasty, pillowy mousse in just under 10 minutes. The two-ingredient dish is delicious by the spoonful with such a light texture that you will keep coming back for more. There are just a few simple steps to ensure that your mix hits right every time.
Measure two cups of the cream (which should be kept chilled in the fridge before whipping) into a bowl and get out your handy-dandy mixer. Whisk the cream until stiff peaks form in the thick liquid. Once that's through, gently fold about three-quarters of a cup of the sweet Nutella spread into the whipped cream. The chocolate swirls should be folded until the mousse is an even, chocolatey color. While you can eat it straight out of the bowl, it's a good idea to place the mousse in the fridge to firm up for at least an hour or two.
How making mousse with Nutella is different than with cocoa powder
While you can make a smooth chocolate mousse with cocoa powder, Nutella requires a little less elbow grease. When using the spread, the mixture will have a more sweet rich flavor and taste not just of chocolate, but also of hazelnuts. But with the powder, the mousse's flavor will be more reminiscent of deep chocolate. Additionally, Nutella already has a hefty amount of sweetness mixed into the spread, while cocoa powder doesn't have added sugar, so it won't be as sweet of a dessert. The consistency of the dessert also varies based on what ingredients are used. Due to the Nutella's higher fat amount, the mousse's texture will be smoother. But with powder, the feel will be lighter and not as thick.
With Nutella, the preparation is pretty easy and requires a handful of steps and only two ingredients. However, when using powder to make cocoa mousse, there are a few extra products and instructions that need to be implemented. This version of the dessert requires whipping cream, powdered sugar, sugarless cocoa powder, salt, and vanilla extract. The powder first needs to be blended into hot milk and sweetened before ever pouring it into the whipped-up heavy cream. So, keep that in mind when choosing which direction you want to go before making chocolate mousse.