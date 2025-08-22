These Easy Mozzarella Sticks Use Tortillas To Come Together In Minutes

Mozzarella sticks are a top-tier snack, a perfect combination of crispy, buttery breading that gives way to ooey, gooey cheese. But they're also admittedly a bit of a process to make at home, and they're not the healthiest dish in the world. So, what if we told you that you can make a twist on mozzarella sticks in under 10 minutes and a handful of ingredients — and that because you're in control of these ingredients and are using less oil and breading, the results are a snack you can enjoy more frequently? The secret is tortillas.

Changing your breading is a tasty way to upgrade mozzarella sticks, but tortillas in particular achieve this with the added advantage of effortlessness. Simply grab mozzarella string cheese and roll each one in a tortilla — smaller ones are best, like taco or fajita tortillas — tucking in the sides for a neat, contained finish. Then you'll brush them with a mixture of butter or oil and any spices and seasonings you want and pop them into the air fryer for about eight minutes. For even faster results, you can microwave these roll-ups. You'll still get satisfyingly melty cheese on the inside, although the air fryer creates that crispy, golden shell out of the tortilla. This is our new favorite two-ingredient hack for fast, delicious mozzarella sticks, and it helps that you can customize those two ingredients pretty endlessly. Use low-carb or gluten-free tortillas, for example, or skim or vegan cheese.