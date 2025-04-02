Make Better Mozzarella Sticks With One Extra Step

Mozzarella sticks are a godsend for social occasions. A deliciously gooey inclusion on a snack board, they are often the first to be finished — with enquiring requests of "Are there any more of those?" It's also a great way to use up extra fresh mozzarella. Offering homemade mozzarella sticks is, of course, taking it to the next level. Yet, how do you work with such a soft cheese to firm it up so it doesn't completely melt in the deep-frying process before your guests (or you) even have the opportunity to dig in? Chill it first.

There's a really cool extra step that you can pop into your cooking process to ensure sticks that are firm on the outside, but gorgeously oozy on the inside. Freeze or chill them just before you ease them into the golden frying oil. The simple step of freezing your mozzarella sticks before frying them will make them unstoppable. If your outer layer is extra cold, it will take longer for the heat to penetrate the cheese on the inside, preventing it from melting through the outside layer while you're busy cooking. You'll have a crunchy, crispy outer coating and soft, melty cheese on the inside.

The awesome thing is that you can actually leave your mozzarella sticks in the freezer until you're ready to deep-fry them, which can save you time if you're planning in advance. Keep them in an airtight container or freezer-safe bag, and they can last for up to 12 months. A quick and easy snack, ready to deep-fry at a moment's notice.