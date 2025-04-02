Make Better Mozzarella Sticks With One Extra Step
Mozzarella sticks are a godsend for social occasions. A deliciously gooey inclusion on a snack board, they are often the first to be finished — with enquiring requests of "Are there any more of those?" It's also a great way to use up extra fresh mozzarella. Offering homemade mozzarella sticks is, of course, taking it to the next level. Yet, how do you work with such a soft cheese to firm it up so it doesn't completely melt in the deep-frying process before your guests (or you) even have the opportunity to dig in? Chill it first.
There's a really cool extra step that you can pop into your cooking process to ensure sticks that are firm on the outside, but gorgeously oozy on the inside. Freeze or chill them just before you ease them into the golden frying oil. The simple step of freezing your mozzarella sticks before frying them will make them unstoppable. If your outer layer is extra cold, it will take longer for the heat to penetrate the cheese on the inside, preventing it from melting through the outside layer while you're busy cooking. You'll have a crunchy, crispy outer coating and soft, melty cheese on the inside.
The awesome thing is that you can actually leave your mozzarella sticks in the freezer until you're ready to deep-fry them, which can save you time if you're planning in advance. Keep them in an airtight container or freezer-safe bag, and they can last for up to 12 months. A quick and easy snack, ready to deep-fry at a moment's notice.
Two points when to chill or freeze mozzarella sticks
There are two points where you should add in your extra step of chilling. The first is to add in your step before you even coat your cheese. Freeze your sliced mozzarella fingers until solid, then proceed with your panko and egg coating. You can then do a double coating if you want your mozzarella sticks to be extra crunchy — just repeat your process of rolling in your flavorful bread crumb or seasoning mix, then dipping your stick in the egg, with your final coating being your bread crumbs and parmesan mix. Lastly, pop your sticks into the freezer again for 45 minutes to two hours. If you're doing a single coating, a minimum of 15 minutes of freezing time should be your aim.
The second spot is after you've coated them. It's a good idea to chill your cheese sticks in the fridge before coating them regardless, or use a whole-milk, low-moisture cheese that is firmer than your traditional. This makes them firmer and easier to work with, and also prevents the heat from your hands from starting the melting process. Roll your sticks in their coating and then pop them in the freezer. Regardless of when you add in this step, chilling your sticks will lead you to the perfect snack.