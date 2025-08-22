Our Least Favorite Peanut Butter Candy In Stores Tastes Overwhelmingly Artificial

Believe it or not, there are a lot more peanut butter adjacent candies out there than just Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Peanut Butter M&Ms. Ever since peanut butter made its official debut at the 1904 World's Fair, Americans haven't been able to get enough of the thick, sweet spread, not even in our candies. We recently sat down to rank 18 of those peanut butter candies, and while there were plenty of unexpectedly delicious ones, we found that the Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Bites were our least favorite.

As major Cookie Dough Bite fans, we had high expectations for the peanut butter version of the candy, but it was decidedly underwhelming, to say the least. The artificial sweetness of these bites was cloying and unpleasant, almost like biting into cookie-flavored dust rather than actual cookie dough. Speaking of peanut butter, this candy was distinctly lacking the taste of actual peanut butter, which sounds impossible, but is true. It was a struggle to get through even one nibble of this candy, and with so many better options out there, we easily slapped this candy in last place.