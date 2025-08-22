Why Jersey Mike's May Have Removed Meatball Subs From Its Menu

Think of your favorite restaurant item right now: any restaurant, any menu item. Now imagine visiting one day and finding out the restaurant discontinued it. Heartbreaking, right? It's extremely disappointing when a restaurant cuts a dish that you really enjoyed. Some menu staples, like a Big Mac at McDonald's or a soft taco at Taco Bell, are always going to be available. Other items, like the meatball sub at Jersey Mike's, just didn't make the grade, and it seems that may have been due to a few different factors.

According to former employees on Reddit, the meatball sub simply didn't mesh with Jersey Mike's commitment to offering fresh food. You have to admit, if you're running with a fresh theme, meatballs that come in frozen and then sit in a warmer full of sauce for hours at a time don't fit the image. Others said the meatball sub didn't sell very well. It was also alleged that the sauce would get reheated every day, simmering until it burned.

Additionally, the sub was described as difficult and messy to prepare. Employees had to use wax paper to prevent the sauce from getting everywhere, and knives would require frequent washing, which slowed production. Because it was time-consuming, other customers were faced with longer wait times for their own subs. It was just inconvenient all around.