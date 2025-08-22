Why Jersey Mike's May Have Removed Meatball Subs From Its Menu
Think of your favorite restaurant item right now: any restaurant, any menu item. Now imagine visiting one day and finding out the restaurant discontinued it. Heartbreaking, right? It's extremely disappointing when a restaurant cuts a dish that you really enjoyed. Some menu staples, like a Big Mac at McDonald's or a soft taco at Taco Bell, are always going to be available. Other items, like the meatball sub at Jersey Mike's, just didn't make the grade, and it seems that may have been due to a few different factors.
According to former employees on Reddit, the meatball sub simply didn't mesh with Jersey Mike's commitment to offering fresh food. You have to admit, if you're running with a fresh theme, meatballs that come in frozen and then sit in a warmer full of sauce for hours at a time don't fit the image. Others said the meatball sub didn't sell very well. It was also alleged that the sauce would get reheated every day, simmering until it burned.
Additionally, the sub was described as difficult and messy to prepare. Employees had to use wax paper to prevent the sauce from getting everywhere, and knives would require frequent washing, which slowed production. Because it was time-consuming, other customers were faced with longer wait times for their own subs. It was just inconvenient all around.
Will Jersey Mike's bring the meatball sub back?
It's been several years since Jersey Mike's axed its meatball sub, and no official reason has been given. Fans of the sub have questioned its disappearance on social media and sites like Reddit, hoping for a possible return. There's even a petition to get the company to resurrect it. Obviously, it has some die-hard fans.
Unfortunately, things look a little grim in terms of the potential for a return for the sub. The meatballs and marinara sauce need to be kept warm. That is an integral part of what defines a meatball sub. One Jersey Mike's employee pointed out on Reddit that their store was built after the meatball subs were removed from the menu, and it has no infrastructure for keeping items like that hot.
For what it's worth, at least one employee has pointed out that the steak and chicken are frozen, too, so the fresh excuse may not stack up. But in addition to a countertop warmer, which took up space, a microwave was needed to melt the cheese on the meatball sub. That's two appliances for one sandwich.
If you're a die-hard fan, you can always make your own at home. Simply follow our meatball sub recipe and your craving will be satisfied.