Why Disposable Utensils Can Be A Disastrous Picnic Option

There's a point in most adults' lives — usually post-college or after your first, hard-earned, big paycheck — when you upgrade from paper plates and red Solo cups to a nice set of dishware. For some reason, however, many of us continue to schlep cheap, disposable place settings to our picnics. Sure, tossing everything in one fell swoop once you're finished may be convenient as there's nothing to pack, wash, and put away. But, eating with single-use products is reckless for a few reasons.

Perhaps the worst offenders of all picnic accessories are plastic utensils. According to the National Geographic, they can take up to 1,000 years to decompose since they're too small and too oddly shaped for recycling machines to process. Plastic forks, spoons, and knives have other failings, too. For example, they're easily lost on the ground and then left behind when dining al fresco. Not to mention that they're often not up to the task of slicing through anything tougher than a pat of softened butter. Ever try cutting into a steak with those flimsy utensils? You'll likely work your way through an entire pack as they tend to snap in two.

In any case, the environmental damage of disposable utensils is truly difficult to ignore, particularly after the pandemic, a time during which takeout and delivery services boomed. Of course, those takeout baggies didn't just contain food. Many came with complimentary, single-use cutlery that diners never even asked for. Inviting petroleum-based plastic utensils to your picnic only adds to the environmental problem.