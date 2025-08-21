When You Run Your Dishwasher Matters More Than You Think

What's the best time of day to wash dishes? If you've never asked yourself that question before, you might want to. The answer could save you money and keep your home safer. If you're using your dishwasher off-peak hours, you will save money on electricity. That means if you run it late at night or early in the morning, it's going to be less expensive to clean your dishes. So it seems like running your dishwasher while you're sleeping might be the best idea; you can put all the day's dishes in and have them shiny and clean the next morning when you wake up. Except, what happens if something goes wrong with the dishwasher while you're asleep?

Most people don't think of the dishwasher as a dangerous appliance to leave running. Obviously you wouldn't leave your stove on overnight, but the dishwasher seems like it would take care of itself. You set it, it runs a cycle, and then stops, but that's only when things are working properly. Like any machine, as your dishwasher gets older, it can suffer some wear and tear and malfunction, leading to potentially devastating accidents.

The best time to run your dishwasher is off-peak hours but while you are still awake. That way, you can monitor the situation just in case anything goes wrong. That means knowing what peak hours are in your area, which will vary depending on your utility or grid, so you'll need to do a little research.