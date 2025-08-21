Who Does The Grocery Shopping For The President?

The lives of important people are fascinating. From royals and presidents to sporting legends and pop stars, we're consistently intrigued by the ins and outs of their everyday lives. Even something as mundane as grocery shopping can seem interesting when it's being done by the rich and famous. And, if you've ever wondered who's in charge of that department for the President of the United States, the short answer is the Navy.

As much as we'd love to run into a president at the grocery store, unsurprisingly, they don't need to bag vegetables or wait in lines like the rest of us. And it isn't just any old intern that's sent out to run such an errand. All of the food in the White House is provided by the Presidential Food Service, which is made up of culinary specialists assigned by the Navy.

As former First Lady Michelle Obama once explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the first family orders groceries from the specialists whenever they want something, and they're later sent a presidential bill for the expense. The family can get virtually any item, no matter how hard it is to find. The orders are mainly placed with approved suppliers, but there are designated shoppers who go to farmer's markets and grocery stores too.