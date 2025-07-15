Former President Obama Eats His Favorite Late-Night Snack In 7s

From hoe cakes and fanny daddies to boar's heads and caramel tomatoes, American Presidents have been known to have some curious culinary preferences. Among this very wide variety of flavors and textures, Barack Obama's late-night food ritual stands out for its mathematical precision. The former President used to routinely stay up late in the Treaty Room of The White House, reviewing his daily briefing materials — a thick binder filled with government memos and documents, with sports on TV in the background.

When he got hungry at night, he wouldn't dig into the refrigerator for leftovers or order takeout like most people would. According to Sam Kass, personal chef to the Obamas until 2014, Barack's go-to night-time snack was seven lightly salted almonds — never six or eight, always seven.

Obama's disciplined approach to late-night snacking was perhaps his way of balancing his otherwise contradictory eating habits. While he was arguably the fittest President in American history, with morning workout routines that regularly made headlines, he also became notorious for the amount of junk food he consumed on the campaign trail. His precisely portioned almond ritual suggests he was trying to make up for all those burgers, fries, and gas-station snacks that fueled his political career.