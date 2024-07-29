The President Who Enjoyed Margherita Pizza With Unique, Rich Toppings

From George Washington enjoying his breakfast hoecakes in the morning to Joe Biden having a scoop of ice cream after dinner, every president has had his own favorite food, with some being more strange than others (squirrel stew, anyone?). White House chefs have been catering to the tastes of the Commander in Chief for centuries and there's one particular POTUS who often required the kitchen be turned into a pizzeria: President George W. Bush. He didn't have a taste for a simple, Margherita pizza, though. His favorite pie came with toppings found on a cheeseburger.

While he may be remembered for when he choked on a pretzel and fainted while watching a football game, which left him with a bruised mouth, Bush's favored cheeseburger pizza should be the culinary takeaway from his time in the Oval Office. With a classic Margherita pizza base (dough, sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil), this homemade pizza is topped with ground beef, bacon, fried onions, pickles, extra cheese, and ketchup. It is an interesting and delicious choice that we can all indulge in thanks to our former President's unique palate.