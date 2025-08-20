Cool Whip Is The Icebox Cake Ingredient That Will Make Your Life Infinitely Easier

Icebox cakes are synonymous with ease — they're not only dead simple to make, but a prime example of American convenience cooking of the 1950s and 60s, when it was all the rage to throw pre-packaged foods together into one dish. It only makes sense to make this dessert even easier by using another product from the same time: Cool Whip, born in 1966.

What makes an icebox cake unique is that it's not really a cake at all. Most recipes instruct to layer store-bought cookies or crackers and other fixin's with whipped cream in a dish, then stick it in the fridge (aka the icebox). Using Cool Whip is not only easier than whipping cream by hand, but makes the cake even better to prepare in advance. Pure whipped cream only lasts for a few hours before it starts losing air bubbles, then it begins weeping liquid and collapsing. Outside of the fridge, it turns into a puddle even faster.

You can avoid a massive icebox cake fail by stabilizing your whipped cream, but Cool Whip already contains stabilizing ingredients, so it won't melt nearly as quickly. An unopened tub retains its smooth, creamy texture for two weeks in the fridge and for months in the freezer. You won't have to set aside time to whip cream during a busy summer celebration, nor will your dessert lose its shape as it sits. Defrost some Cool Whip, and you're halfway to a salted caramel icebox cake.