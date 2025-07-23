Avoid A Massive Icebox Cake Fail By Doing This To Your Whipped Cream

Icebox cakes, those nostalgic no-bake desserts born in the early 20th century, are all about taste, but texture plays a big role here, too. Built from layers of whipped cream and crisp cookies, it's assembled and placed in the freezer, then transformed into a sliceable dessert. When serving, leaving the cake out for a bit is a must, and time is not on our side. The secret to keeping it perfectly sliceable is to make whipped cream just the right way. Homemade whipped cream is easy, and there are ways to strengthen its texture, especially when the goal is to avoid a weepy mess of a frozen dessert. Here, we take a big cue from Jessie-Sierra Ross, cookbook author and creator of Straight to the Hips, Baby. She's all about making whipped cream stand up straight, and it's one of the best tips for making a delicious icebox cake.

"The trick to stabilizing from-scratch whipped cream is to use a tablespoon or two of [confectioners'] sugar to keep the airiness for longer," says Ross. "The cornstarch in the sugar absorbs excess moisture and helps maintain the structure of the whipped cream, even under the weight of layered ingredients."

The same trick translates beautifully to icebox pies, especially in lieu of a meringue topping. Stabilized whipped cream also works exceptionally well with sweet and tart key lime pie and decadent coconut cream pie. They both rely heavily on a creamy crown that can handle chilling, slicing, and serving without sliding apart.