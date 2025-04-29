Transform Oreo Cookies Into An Indulgent Icebox Cake With Just 3 Ingredient
When summer approaches, icebox cake is the no-bake chilled dessert that you should consider whipping up for a refreshing sweet treat. A mainstay in households around the U.S. for nearly a century, the Nabisco company is responsible for popularizing the icebox recipe to promote its now discontinued chocolate wafers. Luckily, Oreos are another Nabisco product that you can transform into an indulgent icebox cake with just two other ingredients: cool Whip and milk.
While we have countless Oreo dessert recipes, an Oreo icebox cake is the easiest dessert recipe yet. Cool whip and Oreos are ready-made products that make-up the layers of the cake. If you're an Oreos fan, you know how amazing they tasted dipped in milk — after all, the Oreo slogan is "milk's favorite cookie." Just as milk softens the chocolate wafers and transforms the cookie into a melt-in-your-mouth delicacy, it is also the perfect vessel for transforming Oreos into a tender cake crumb.
To assemble the cake, you'll need three packages of Oreo cookies, a cup or two of milk, and a tub of cool whip. Every 30-count pack of cookies creates one layer of this three-layer icebox cake. After dipping the cookies in milk, you'll layer them in a 9x13-inch dish, spread a hearty layer of cool whip over them, and repeat the process with the two remaining boxes of cookies. An icebox cake will take around 6 hours to set in the fridge, so you can make it the night before a backyard barbecue.
Oreo icebox cake variations
Despite only being three ingredients, there are ways to mix up the flavors of an icebox oreo cake without lengthening the ingredient list. Oreos come in multiple flavors, so it's easy to take the icebox cake in different directions. Since the cake requires around three boxes of Oreos, you could choose a different flavor for each layer; we've conducted a ranking of 14 Oreo flavors for you to explore. Milk and Cool Whip likewise both come in numerous flavors and varieties that you can utilize to add flavor to a classic Oreo icebox cake.
For example, you could use our top-rated Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos dipped in chocolate milk to amp up that chocolate flavor and complement the peanut butter cream. A vanilla-flavored soy or almond milk would work with classic or double stuffed Oreos. Vanilla lovers will enjoy vanilla milk dipped Birthday Cake Oreo icebox cake. If you're willing to incorporate a fourth ingredient, you could stir some multi-colored sprinkles into the cool whip. Of course, you can always make your own whipped cream. Since Cool Whip is significantly thicker, try this recipe for Bavarian cream that uses instant pudding. You can also swap classic Cool Whip for a plant-based whipped cream like this coco whip from So Delicious to pair with plant-based milk for a vegan Oreo icebox cake.