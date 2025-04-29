Transform Oreo Cookies Into An Indulgent Icebox Cake With Just 3 Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When summer approaches, icebox cake is the no-bake chilled dessert that you should consider whipping up for a refreshing sweet treat. A mainstay in households around the U.S. for nearly a century, the Nabisco company is responsible for popularizing the icebox recipe to promote its now discontinued chocolate wafers. Luckily, Oreos are another Nabisco product that you can transform into an indulgent icebox cake with just two other ingredients: cool Whip and milk.

While we have countless Oreo dessert recipes, an Oreo icebox cake is the easiest dessert recipe yet. Cool whip and Oreos are ready-made products that make-up the layers of the cake. If you're an Oreos fan, you know how amazing they tasted dipped in milk — after all, the Oreo slogan is "milk's favorite cookie." Just as milk softens the chocolate wafers and transforms the cookie into a melt-in-your-mouth delicacy, it is also the perfect vessel for transforming Oreos into a tender cake crumb.

To assemble the cake, you'll need three packages of Oreo cookies, a cup or two of milk, and a tub of cool whip. Every 30-count pack of cookies creates one layer of this three-layer icebox cake. After dipping the cookies in milk, you'll layer them in a 9x13-inch dish, spread a hearty layer of cool whip over them, and repeat the process with the two remaining boxes of cookies. An icebox cake will take around 6 hours to set in the fridge, so you can make it the night before a backyard barbecue.