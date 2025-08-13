Humphrey Bogart's Favorite Liquor That He Often Drank On Set

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

His brooding, sarcastic quip in "Casablanca" may center around another liquor ("Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine"), but off-screen, Bogie was a Scotch man through and through. Per the lore, Humphrey Bogart's final words were, "I should never have switched from Scotch to martinis." Whether or not the phrase was actually Bogart's last is the subject of some debate. Still, the lament adequately serves to weave Scotch into its frontline position in the tapestry of the late Hollywood star's life.

Humphrey Bogart acquired a taste for Scotch during his early 40s and might have initially picked it up after some coarse teasing from a drinking buddy. As recorded by "Bogart" biographers Ann Sperber and Eric Lax, per Scotch Whisky, "For many years, Bogart in the course of an evening would mix martinis with beer with Drambuie [a liqueur made from Scotch whisky]. Finally, Hellinger told him that he was drinking 'like a kid.' Under such tutelage, he switched almost exclusively to Scotch." (And if you're going to switch to Scotch, consider one of these beginner bottles before trying one of Tasting Table's top 25 Scotch whiskies.) The conversion was more or less a permanent one. The actor is noted to have once waxed poetic, saying: "Scotch is a very valuable part of my life."