Scotch encompasses single malts and blended whiskeys that run the gamut of prices. We interviewed Chris Walster, whisky connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, to understand why you should never order scotch drinks with expensive liquor. According to Walster, "If you have an expensive bottle or one that's a 'higher end bottle,' then I would argue that you should not use a mixer, as you are paying for the specific content which has already been created by the blender of the whisky for a reason." Ostensibly, you're shelling out for a more expensive bottle so that you can taste the spirit's depth of flavor. Adding a mixer to an expensive bottle of scotch will dilute all those subtle tasting notes that the distillery spent time and effort developing.

"If you're going to add soda water to your scotch, I would certainly tend towards using a blend and/or a cheaper whisky," Walster explains. "The problem with soda water is due to the carbonation (fizziness), the chemistry of the whisky will be altered, along with the flavour to an extent. Blended whiskies were originally designed to go with soda water, so the chances are blended will go better." In accordance with Walster, scotch and soda makes our list of cocktails you should order with well liquor. That said, not all blended scotch is cheap; expensive blends are mixtures of various single malt whiskeys that also offer a sophisticated complexity. You can thus enjoy a high-end scotch cocktail like a whisky highball that's popular in Japan.