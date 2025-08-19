Every Momofuku Noodles Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

From José Andres's new line of FishSnax, to famed pizzaiolo Anthony Mangieri's Genio Della, it seems like every day, another renowned chef or nationally acclaimed restaurant has entered the prepared food space. Of course, it's not exactly a new trend to slap a celebrity's name onto a ready-to-eat food product, but it has felt — especially in recent years — like the race to grocery shelves has become especially hot. Among the pandemic's lingering impact on restaurants and the economy, once-diners have begun to find it more comfortable (and cost-effective) to cook for ourselves. Brands like David Chang's Momofuku have responded by trying to meet us where we're at: in the kitchen, at home.

Momofuku's instant noodles first dropped in 2021. Since then, the lineup has burgeoned to include five different flavors. With a focus on sauces, Chang turned to a collaboration with a Taiwanese company called A-Sha to source its 18-hour air-dried, never-fried noodles that make up the base of its packages. It was an interesting choice, given that his restaurant empire is specifically known for its noodle game. And herein lies one of the core questions behind prepared food brands inspired by restaurants and chefs: Are the products supposed to taste like they would at a brick-and-mortar establishment, or should these items be considered on purely their own merit?

I've dined at Momofuku Noodle Bar on several occasions. But until recently, I walked right past the company's instant noodle packs every time I've seen them in the grocery. However, you can't preserve memories forever, so I've been interested to see if the flavor of these instant noodles stands up to what the brand is known for, and which flavor came the closest to restaurant quality.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.