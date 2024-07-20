Genio Della Pizza Pushes The Frozen Pizza Market Forward With Artisanal Neapolitan Pies

How often do you really stop to consider frozen pizza? We've all got a favorite brand, or at least a favorite moment to chow-down, be it after a long night out, a long day at work, or when craving a short and convenient pleasure on a lazy day at home. But how often do you really think about your frozen pizza? The origin of the ingredients that go into making it, or whether or not it's being crafted with your taste and nutrition in mind — these are worthwhile points when you consider that the industry churns out almost $7 billion worth of frozen pizza a year. Frozen pizza is big business, but it has been a long time since the quality took as large of a leap as the sales have done.

Genio Della Pizza is one company that's looking to fill a new niche in the frozen pizza market. It's a brand that prioritizes the time and technique necessary to good pizza making above all: Its ice-cold 'zas are sold as ready-to-cook Neapolitan pies that boast artisanal origins. Because of this, Genio Della has been picking up coveted mentions and racking up number one spots in frozen pizza roundups across the world of food media. As such, I thought it was high time to give the company's line-up a taste test.

This review is based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Genio Della Pizza.