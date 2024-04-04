Momofuku's Fight Over Chili Crunch Sauce

David Chang, the owner of Momofuku (which means "lucky peach" in Japanese), has admitted to being a bully in the food world. Hannah Salinger, a former Momofuku employee, detailed to Eater how abusive and angry Chang could be at work. And it seems the intimidation goes beyond the restaurant walls. The Guardian, on April 4, 2024, reported a rather ridiculous case of trademark bullying, exposing Chang's restaurant Momofuku for allegedly sending cease-and-desist letters to other Asian-owned brands like Homiah and Eat Mila, which makes our favorite frozen soup dumplings.

The reason? These brands sell chili crisp condiments labeled either with the words "chili crunch" or "chile crunch." While Momofuku does own the trademark rights to "chile crunch," it does not own the rights to the term "chili crunch," spelled with an i. But that could potentially change. On March 29, 2024, Momofuku applied to also trademark the term "chili crunch" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). A trademark filing usually takes about 12 to 18 months to process, and the USPTO may not even grant the trademark to Momofuku. So why are Chang and Momofuku sending out cease-and-desist letters when it doesn't even own the trademark yet?

As Cornell Law School explains, a cease-and-desist letter is "a cautionary letter sent to an alleged wrongdoer... written by attorneys and are often sent to stop alleged or actual... trademarks..." These letters usually have no binding or real legal effect and are often used as a scare tactic, though they are meant to provide "notice that legal action may and will be taken if the conduct in question continues." Momofuku's cease-and-desist letters reportedly demand that brands stop marketing with the term "chili crunch" within 90 days, eliciting fear and disappointment from these smaller, lesser-known companies.