It's Time To Turn Leftover Pizza Into Bite-Sized Appetizers

Who doesn't love leftover pizza? It's a curiously craveable thing, lingering in the fridge for that gotta-have moment. But, next-day pizza is actually more versatile that you may think. Instead of reheating it slice by slice, why not transform those floppy triangles into something entirely new? With a few clever cuts and quick bakes, you can turn last night's pizza into caprese-inspired appetizers for parties, after-school snacks, tailgates, or late-night nibbles.

Step things up a notch by using plain cheese pizza as a base for caprese bites. After warming up the slices — see our best tips and tricks for reheating pizza — cut them into bite-sized triangles. Then, top with fresh mozzarella, chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic. Otherwise, repurpose leftovers into caprese-style pizza pinwheels. Simple versions are nothing more than thin strips of cold pizza rolled into tight spirals, secured with toothpicks, and baked until edges turn crisp and cheese starts bubbling. You can also add extra cheese and tomatoes, or add a crunchy and flavorful finish by brushing them with garlic butter and parmesan.

It's possible to further deconstruct leftover pizza slices into something brand new. How about caprese pizza pockets? For this one, you'll need a separate batch of fresh pizza dough. Remove the toppings and sauce from leftovers, before chopping and mixing ingredients together. Cut the fresh dough into small squares and fill with the mixture (along with more mozzarella and tomatoes), before folding and sealing them into mini calzones and baking until the dough is golden brown.