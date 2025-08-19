It's Time To Turn Leftover Pizza Into Bite-Sized Appetizers
Who doesn't love leftover pizza? It's a curiously craveable thing, lingering in the fridge for that gotta-have moment. But, next-day pizza is actually more versatile that you may think. Instead of reheating it slice by slice, why not transform those floppy triangles into something entirely new? With a few clever cuts and quick bakes, you can turn last night's pizza into caprese-inspired appetizers for parties, after-school snacks, tailgates, or late-night nibbles.
Step things up a notch by using plain cheese pizza as a base for caprese bites. After warming up the slices — see our best tips and tricks for reheating pizza — cut them into bite-sized triangles. Then, top with fresh mozzarella, chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic. Otherwise, repurpose leftovers into caprese-style pizza pinwheels. Simple versions are nothing more than thin strips of cold pizza rolled into tight spirals, secured with toothpicks, and baked until edges turn crisp and cheese starts bubbling. You can also add extra cheese and tomatoes, or add a crunchy and flavorful finish by brushing them with garlic butter and parmesan.
It's possible to further deconstruct leftover pizza slices into something brand new. How about caprese pizza pockets? For this one, you'll need a separate batch of fresh pizza dough. Remove the toppings and sauce from leftovers, before chopping and mixing ingredients together. Cut the fresh dough into small squares and fill with the mixture (along with more mozzarella and tomatoes), before folding and sealing them into mini calzones and baking until the dough is golden brown.
Cold pizza reincarnated, over and over again
With some creative thinking, the party doesn't end for at least a couple of days after pizza night. Of the many ways to use leftover pizza, transform the slices to make pizza-style grilled cheese sandwiches that can be cut into small, handheld squares. Similar opportunities arise with pizza slice paninis and quesadillas, served finger-food style.
Alternatively, slice the pizza to make nachos, topped with mozzarella and tomatoes. Or, add a savory element to your table tapas by working leftover pizza toppings into stuffed mushrooms — cut off the stems, then fill the caps with the chopped toppings. Bake until tender and sprinkle with cheese.
The ideas are endless, and certainly not limited to appetizers. Leftover pizza even becomes instantly snackable in unlikely forms, such as pizza croutons. Just cut the pizza slices into tiny cubes, fry in a small amount of oil, and snack away or toss into a salad. Kids will also love making mini pizza sliders. Use a cookie cutter to create little rounds from cold pizza slices, then stack with extra toppings of your choice. Heat until warm, bubbly, and cheesy.