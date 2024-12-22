Why You Need A Little Leftover Pizza For The Best Salads

Pizza is one of those dishes where pretty much anything goes. The mix of toppings is endless, ranging from the familiar tomato-based cheesy varieties to dessert pizzas made with chocolate, marshmallows, strawberries, caramel, cookies and cream, and more. Even leftover pizza can be repurposed — from making pizza fries to a kick-butt grilled cheese sandwich.

And then there are pizza croutons. These babies can take a salad from simple to sensational, adding a different flavor and texture profile to your bowl of healthy greens. Simply take your leftover pizza, remove the crusts, then cut the remaining pizza portions into 1-inch pieces. Toss them in a bit of olive oil –- not too much or they'll turn out a bit oily – then bake them in an oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about five to 10 minutes, depending on how crisp and crunchy you like your croutons. For chewy bites, leave them in for a shorter amount of time, and for crunchier ones, leave them in the oven a bit longer.

Croutons go well with most salads, though the usual suspects are your Caesar salad, Italian salad, a simple green salad, or a Panzanella salad (also called a crouton salad). Simply replace the bread-based croutons with your pizza-based ones.

