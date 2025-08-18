The Spicy McDonald's Breakfast Hack You Need To Know
If you want a breakfast sandwich while heading to work or another appointment in the morning, McDonald's is a quick and easy choice. However, if you're a fan of a spicy breakfast sandwich, McDonald's comes up short — or at least, it did until July. According to a corporate McDonald's post, McDonald's debuted two varieties of Spicy Sausage McMuffin (one with egg and one without). These are the same as the regular Sausage McMuffins, but with one addition: McDonald's signature Spicy Pepper Sauce. It seems to be a limited-time offering, though there's been no specific end date given.
This means you can order the Spicy Sausage McMuffin for a little bit of a kick in the morning, but it also means you can make any other breakfast sandwich spicy via the Spicy Pepper Sauce. Simply ask to add the sauce to your favorite breakfast sandwich, whether it be the sausage biscuit, steak, egg, and cheese bagel, the bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddle (which is the currently available item that ranked the highest on a Tasting Table ranking of McDonald's food), or anything else. If an employee is willing to give you some sauce on the side, you could even add it to other breakfast offerings like the sausage burrito or the hash browns. It will give you a pleasantly spicy kick that amps up your morning meal, especially when paired with a fresh egg.
Spicy McDonald's lunch offerings
If you're a fan of spicy food but happen to visit McDonald's during lunch or dinner rather than breakfast, fear not. McDonald's Spicy Pepper Sauce can also be found on the daytime menu thanks to its inclusion in the Spicy Snack Wrap, a returning offering that was pulled from the menu about nine years ago. Featuring a McCrispy strip wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and Spicy Pepper Sauce, the Spicy Snack Wrap has been positively reviewed, though some fans on Reddit claim it's not as good as it used to be. Still, it's a great option if you're craving a spicy chicken taste at lunchtime, and the fact that it exists means you can get the Spicy Pepper Sauce on lunch items as well.
The sauce doesn't appear as a customization option when ordering other McDonald's items on the app, which makes it seem like it might not be something McDonald's hands out in packets like its other sauces. However, you can certainly ask for it to be added to other menu items if you order in person. It could lend a nice bit of heat to any of McDonald's burgers or chicken sandwiches. With the new Spicy Pepper Sauce, spice lovers will not be wanting for more when ordering at McDonald's.