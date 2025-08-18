The Spicy McDonald's Breakfast Hack You Need To Know

If you want a breakfast sandwich while heading to work or another appointment in the morning, McDonald's is a quick and easy choice. However, if you're a fan of a spicy breakfast sandwich, McDonald's comes up short — or at least, it did until July. According to a corporate McDonald's post, McDonald's debuted two varieties of Spicy Sausage McMuffin (one with egg and one without). These are the same as the regular Sausage McMuffins, but with one addition: McDonald's signature Spicy Pepper Sauce. It seems to be a limited-time offering, though there's been no specific end date given.

This means you can order the Spicy Sausage McMuffin for a little bit of a kick in the morning, but it also means you can make any other breakfast sandwich spicy via the Spicy Pepper Sauce. Simply ask to add the sauce to your favorite breakfast sandwich, whether it be the sausage biscuit, steak, egg, and cheese bagel, the bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddle (which is the currently available item that ranked the highest on a Tasting Table ranking of McDonald's food), or anything else. If an employee is willing to give you some sauce on the side, you could even add it to other breakfast offerings like the sausage burrito or the hash browns. It will give you a pleasantly spicy kick that amps up your morning meal, especially when paired with a fresh egg.