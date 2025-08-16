The California Town That Claims To Have Invented The Martini

During the Gold Rush, imbibers worldwide happened to proverbially "strike gold" thanks to the ingenuity of one California bartender. Before it was called the Martini, it was the Martinez, and it was created as a substitute for champagne in the eponymous city of Martinez, California (talk about a "fun fact").

Per the lore, the year was 1849, and the California Gold Rush was in full swing. One day, a miner struck it rich and stopped by a bar in Martinez for a celebratory glass of champagne on his way back to San Francisco. In lieu of champagne (which the bar did not stock), the bartender whipped him up a dupe he called the "Martinez Special" — or so goes the story. The miner "dug" the drink so much (pun intended) that upon his return to 'Frisco he ordered a "Martinez Special," according to the official City of Martinez website. Like the California Gold Rush itself, good news travels fast, and the drink soon accrued an avid fanbase.

The Martinez is a Martini variation and considered the predecessor to the classic cocktail. A Martinez comprises equal parts Old Tom gin and sweet vermouth, plus maraschino liqueur and a dash of bitters, wet-shaken and strained. It's a pretty far cry from the Martini that imbibers know today (chilled gin with a hint of dry vermouth, maybe a dash of bitters or olive brine). Also notably, Martinis are typically stirred and can be made with either gin or vodka, whereas the Martinez is shaken and solidly gin-based.