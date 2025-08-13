Turn Toast Into A Crunchy Umami-Packed Treat With One Easy Move
Tinned fish has been having a moment for a while now. If you have any extra cans of the good stuff (AKA tinned anchovies) in your pantry, we invite you to bring these briny beauties into the breakfast realm. Of the many ways to elevate canned anchovies, using a fillet or two to top toast makes for a restaurant-worthy brunch. This customizable umami masterpiece also makes a knockout lunch or dinner, too.
Since tinned anchovies tend to be fairly salty, opt for unsalted butter to spread on your bread. This could even be an opportunity to whip out any herbaceous and mouthwatering compound butters you might have waiting in the fridge. A savory tarragon or chive butter would pair especially well with the briny flavor of the fish. Or, if you're feeling ambitious, skip the butter and whip up a quick spreadable paste of shallots, parsley, capers, garlic, olive oil, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Puree everything in a blender or food processor, and then smear across your toast, before topping with anchovy fillets.
Anchovies can even serve as a protein-forward addition to bulk up your go-to avocado toast. Emphasize the fish's salinity with a combination of crème fraîche, avocado slices, pickled red onions, microgreens, and a shake of everything bagel seasoning.
Anchovy toast is a textural and umami mouthful you don't want to miss
Appetite stoked? The party doesn't have to end here. Feel free to reach for other flavorful toppings to create a fully-loaded umami toast. With the right stuff, each bread slice can be a vehicle for the ultimate gastronomic joyride. Pro tip: The more toppings you use, the sturdier bread you'll need to use to maintain structural integrity. A thick slice of funky sourdough will get the job done without overpowering the anchovies' presence on the palate.
When topping toast, you could also keep it simple with a drizzle of high-quality olive oil, cracked black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to balance salt and acid for an easy lunch. Or, introduce heat to that umami mouthful with a generous drizzle of chili crisp. Here at Tasting Table, we've determined that one of the best chili crisp brands for the job is S&B's Umami Topping Crunchy Garlic With Chili Oil.
Anchovy toast could even double as a worthy dinner party appetizer or canape for cocktail hour. It also makes a great addition to build the ultimate tinned fish snack board. Dimensional anchovy toast yields all the savory charcuterie decadence, minus the prep work of slicing. Pair it with a savory slow-sipper like a dirty martini or palate-cleansing G&T to keep the tasty umami toast in the spotlight.