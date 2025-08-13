Turn Toast Into A Crunchy Umami-Packed Treat With One Easy Move

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tinned fish has been having a moment for a while now. If you have any extra cans of the good stuff (AKA tinned anchovies) in your pantry, we invite you to bring these briny beauties into the breakfast realm. Of the many ways to elevate canned anchovies, using a fillet or two to top toast makes for a restaurant-worthy brunch. This customizable umami masterpiece also makes a knockout lunch or dinner, too.

Since tinned anchovies tend to be fairly salty, opt for unsalted butter to spread on your bread. This could even be an opportunity to whip out any herbaceous and mouthwatering compound butters you might have waiting in the fridge. A savory tarragon or chive butter would pair especially well with the briny flavor of the fish. Or, if you're feeling ambitious, skip the butter and whip up a quick spreadable paste of shallots, parsley, capers, garlic, olive oil, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Puree everything in a blender or food processor, and then smear across your toast, before topping with anchovy fillets.

Anchovies can even serve as a protein-forward addition to bulk up your go-to avocado toast. Emphasize the fish's salinity with a combination of crème fraîche, avocado slices, pickled red onions, microgreens, and a shake of everything bagel seasoning.