How Many Apples It Takes To Make 1 Cup Of Fresh Juice
If you've ever cringed at the taste of a store-bought apple juice — a likely scenario if you bought the worst tasting jug — or found yourself worrying about artificial ingredients and excess sugar in your juice, try making your own. It isn't hard to prepare and it can come together in a matter of minutes, if you use this blender hack to make homemade apple juice. However, before you begin juicing, it's important to know how many fresh apples you will need.
On average, it takes about three apples to produce one cup of apple juice. That said, not all apples are the same, which means this number can vary based on the size and juiciness of the apple, as well as the blending method used. For instance, if you're using very small apples like miniature Rockits, it could take up to 20 to produce a single cup of juice. You'll also need to use more fruit if you're juicing a variety that's naturally less juicy, such as Red Delicious apples. Given that they have a mealy and soft flesh, in addition to needing more, they can also make your apple juice taste watered down and can even impart a grainy texture, as well.
How to get the most juice from your apples
Want to produce more juice with fewer apples? Consider investing in a slow or cold press juicer. For instance, some of these juicers can even make a cup of apple juice with just 1 ¼ apples. This is because they press the apples for revolutions per minute than a typical juicer, resulting in less oxidation and nutrient loss. Not only will you also get less pulp extracted, but slow juicers also yield more rich and flavorful juice. With many of the best cold press juicers praised in online reviews, you're sure to find one that fits your needs and budget.
Additionally, you should also choose a juicier apple variety, as they will naturally produce more juice. Honeycrisps are a popular choice, as thanks to its firm flesh and high water content, each apple produces more juice on average. This isn't the only good variety to use, though. In general, you'll want to choose crisper apples without mealy flesh, like Galas or Fujis. These varieties will produce more juice with a smoother taste, making them a win-win. Tasting Table has a guide on the absolute best apple varieties for juicing (and which to avoid) when it comes to flavor and efficiency.
If you only have less juicy apples on hand, but still want to enjoy a good fruit punch, you can also blend your apples with other juicier fruits. For a delicious juice that requires less material to make, include some watermelon, citrus, or pineapple.