How Many Apples It Takes To Make 1 Cup Of Fresh Juice

If you've ever cringed at the taste of a store-bought apple juice — a likely scenario if you bought the worst tasting jug — or found yourself worrying about artificial ingredients and excess sugar in your juice, try making your own. It isn't hard to prepare and it can come together in a matter of minutes, if you use this blender hack to make homemade apple juice. However, before you begin juicing, it's important to know how many fresh apples you will need.

On average, it takes about three apples to produce one cup of apple juice. That said, not all apples are the same, which means this number can vary based on the size and juiciness of the apple, as well as the blending method used. For instance, if you're using very small apples like miniature Rockits, it could take up to 20 to produce a single cup of juice. You'll also need to use more fruit if you're juicing a variety that's naturally less juicy, such as Red Delicious apples. Given that they have a mealy and soft flesh, in addition to needing more, they can also make your apple juice taste watered down and can even impart a grainy texture, as well.