The Worst Store-Bought Apple Juice Tastes More Like Sugar Than Fruit

While there's nothing better than fresh, cold-pressed juice, store-bought brands make an effort to mimic the flavor at a fraction of the cost at your local juice bar. Apple juice is certainly a recipe that'd be painstakingly laborious to make at home, even with a juicer. And since it's a favorite for all ages, there's an overwhelming selection of store-bought apple juice brands to choose from. We tasted and ranked eight store-bought apple juice brands to find the most delicious option, but we also found the brands to avoid.

According to our ranking, Signature Select apple juice is the worst-tasting bottled juice of the bunch. The store brand for Safeway and Randalls, Signature Select may edge out the competition in terms of cost, but its taste — or lack thereof — also stood out in the worst way. We based our ranking on color, mouthfeel, and taste, specifically the balance of sweet and acidic flavors and the intensity of apple flavor. Signature Select had a promising golden amber hue in the jug, but looks can be deceiving. It had a thin, insubstantial mouthfeel. But the worst part of all was the cloying, overwhelming sweetness without even a hint of acidity, let alone apple flavor.

If we were blindfolded, we wouldn't have even guessed this was apple juice at all. Signature Select apple juice is simply sugar water with a golden hue. You should spare an extra dollar or two for an apple juice that actually tastes like apples.