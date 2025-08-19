Why Some Scone Recipes Call For Lemonade

If you've ever been on the hunt for a quick, easy scone tutorial, a three-ingredient recipe may have come on your radar. Consisting of only self-rising flour, cream, and lemonade, many bakers praise the simple combination for producing incredible scones. Before you whip out the Minute Maid in hopes of a great outcome, just know that the type of lemonade you use matters. For the fluffiest scones, opt for carbonated lemonade.

It may be odd to see lemonade as an integral part of so many scone recipes, but a recipe's country of origin can clue you in to what's truly required. British lemonade is different from the American version chiefly due to its fizzy nature. In the United Kingdom and in former British colonies like Australia or New Zealand, lemonade refers to a bubbly, citrus-flavored beverage. Bakers often turn to the citrusy drink not solely because of the flavor boost, but because the bubbles provide scones with an airy crumb. Similarly to beer in frying batter or pizza dough, the carbonation from the lemonade creates air pockets in the batter that leave scones with a fluffy, airy finish. You can opt for sparkling lemonade, but citrus sodas like Sprite and 7-UP also work.