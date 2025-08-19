Why Some Scone Recipes Call For Lemonade
If you've ever been on the hunt for a quick, easy scone tutorial, a three-ingredient recipe may have come on your radar. Consisting of only self-rising flour, cream, and lemonade, many bakers praise the simple combination for producing incredible scones. Before you whip out the Minute Maid in hopes of a great outcome, just know that the type of lemonade you use matters. For the fluffiest scones, opt for carbonated lemonade.
It may be odd to see lemonade as an integral part of so many scone recipes, but a recipe's country of origin can clue you in to what's truly required. British lemonade is different from the American version chiefly due to its fizzy nature. In the United Kingdom and in former British colonies like Australia or New Zealand, lemonade refers to a bubbly, citrus-flavored beverage. Bakers often turn to the citrusy drink not solely because of the flavor boost, but because the bubbles provide scones with an airy crumb. Similarly to beer in frying batter or pizza dough, the carbonation from the lemonade creates air pockets in the batter that leave scones with a fluffy, airy finish. You can opt for sparkling lemonade, but citrus sodas like Sprite and 7-UP also work.
Spruce up scones with these other carbonated beverages
Since bubbles, and not specifically lemonade, are the secret ingredient for easy classic English scones, you can turn to practically any carbonated beverage for the same results. Sure, the blast of citrus provides a bright taste, but opting for soda water or club soda is best for when you want to give the baked treats a unique flavor without having the drink distract from the extra ingredients.
With Sprite being a great choice for airy scones, you do not have to stop with that soda alone. Ginger ale provides a slightly spiced flavor that complements treats with a cozier flair. Add the gingery drink to your batter for bite-sized cinnamon almond scones or maple-glazed scones. You can also opt for a fruity flavor that either corresponds with the scone you are making or complements the ingredients in the recipe. Bring the tartness out of buttermilk blackberry scones with a splash of blackberry soda, or boost the floral flavor in peaches and cream scones with a sparkling nectarine beverage. If you are making scones for a boozy brunch, toss out the soda and lemonade and make the treats with prosecco, instead. The wine infuses scones with its tart, fruity notes, and it still follows the same steps as any other three ingredient lemonade scone recipe. Enjoy the scones with clotted cream, or pull out the summery fruit flavors in the prosecco with a swipe of pear or strawberry jam.