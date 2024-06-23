Peaches and Cream Scones Recipe

A warm, fragrant scone fresh out of the oven is a pure delight whether served for breakfast or with afternoon tea. Although scones may seem fancy, they are wonderfully simple, easy to prepare in just a few steps, and can be made in sweet or savory form. Unlike biscuits with their flaky and buttery layers, scones have a more dense texture with a tender crumb. Scones lend themselves to holding a variety of flavorings, from dried fruits and nuts to chocolate, herbs, or cheese. This recipe for peaches and cream scones – courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – will show you how to mix fresh fruit into your scone dough for a true cream scone experience. These tender scones are bursting with fresh peach flavor and a hint of cloves, and are topped with a bit of crunchy turbinado sugar.

Traditional scones are often labeled as butter scones or cream scones. Butter scones, as their name implies, contain a higher percentage of butterfat, while cream scones only contain the butterfat coming from the heavy cream. Kinnaird's recipe incorporates both the richness achieved by cutting butter into the flour, plus the softness that heavy cream adds. The result is a tender and fragrant scone that melts in your mouth.