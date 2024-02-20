Crème Fraîche Is The Perfect Clotted Cream Substitute For Tea Time

Few things complete tea time like clotted cream. If you're not serving it with jam between English scones, it doesn't qualify as afternoon tea. But if you've run out of this creamy milk and happen to have a tub of crème fraîche sitting in the fridge, you may be in luck. Crème fraîche can step in and save tea time in more ways than one.

Both clotted cream and crème fraîche are made from heavy cream and have a high fat content. As a result, they're rich in texture. This buttery richness is what makes them spreadable condiments and why you'll often find a jar of clotted cream featured at teatime. Because they are both thick and creamy, they are excellent toppings for baked goods like tea cakes. Considering that visual appeal plays a huge role when it comes to teatime, you may want to maintain how beautifully your scones are displayed. This is easily accomplished when using crème fraîche as a substitute for clotted cream. It's white like clotted cream, so you'll still get a pop of color among your baked goods. Plus its thickness helps to hold the scone layers up so that they stand tall and proud.