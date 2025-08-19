Avoid Cooking Oil Leaks In Your Trash Can With This Bag Tip

When frying food at home, you just have to embrace the mess, from the grease splatters on your stove to the big potful of oil left over after cooking. Accepting this becomes easier if you use the right tools to clean up afterwards. For instance, if you're sick of leftover oils leaking into your trash bin, use an extra plastic bag or two to keep the oil at bay.

While you can certainly reuse fry oil, it has to be disposed of eventually, and pouring it in the garbage right after cooking is a huge no-no. Slippery oil naturally drips to the bottom of trash bags, and if it's hot, it will melt holes in the plastic, creating the Niagara Falls of grease inside the bin. Sharp or bulky items like cardboard boxes and the tops of tin cans can also cause sneaky, leaky tears in waste bags. To be safe, allow leftover oil to cool. Then, place two plastic grocery bags inside of each other and pour the extra fat inside the inner bag. Tie the top tightly and toss it in the trash. After that, you shouldn't have to worry about leaks.

A similar way to dispose of used cooking oils involves pouring the cooled grease into a disposable container like a plastic milk jug. Wrap the receptacle inside one or two extra grocery bags for additional insurance before disposing. Alternatively, you can simply double-line your can using two waste bags, but grocery bags and single-use plastics usually come to you for free, making them a bit more cost-effective.