Easily Clean Used Frying Oil With One Pantry Staple

Frying up your favorite foods automatically makes them more indulgent and deliciously crunchy, but after it's all said and done there's always one head-scratching question: "What do I do with my oil now that I'm done with it?" For many, that answer is to simply dispose of your used cooking oil. But that's a lot of oil (and money) to be throwing away. Luckily, you can actually reuse your frying oil to get the most bang for your buck. If you know how to correctly clean your used frying oil, you'll be able to get at least two more uses out of it.

The most common way to clean your frying oil is using a strainer with a coffee filter placed inside and sieving your oil through the tiny, porous holes. The problem with this method is it takes a long time, and opens the door to bigger, oily messes in the kitchen. Instead, we recommend you try the cornstarch method for cleaning out the leftover food scraps from your frying oil. All you need to do is create a cornstarch slurry by mixing ¼ cup of water, with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch, for every cup of oil you use. Then add the mixture to your cooled oil and heat it on low for 10 to 12 minutes until the mixture starts to solidify. Once it's all coagulated you can use a strainer to fish out the blob of cornstarch and solids, or pour it through a fine-mesh strainer (no coffee filter needed).

