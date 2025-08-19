What Makes A Cabinet Shaker Style

If you're in the midst of a kitchen remodel and you find yourself thumbing through cabinet style options in home design magazines, you've most likely come across what's called a shaker kitchen — even if you originally overlooked it. You can spot minimalistic shaker-style cabinets with their signature understated minimalism, consisting of a shallow recessed shaker cabinet door, surrounded by a shaker panel border laid with straight, perpendicular seams. Because of its straight edges and no-frills nature, installing this cabinet style in your kitchen will result in a clean look that's undeniably versatile and ready to be paired with a variety of backsplashes, lighting fixtures, countertop materials, and other design elements.

The shaker cabinet style was designed to be understated and a symbol of refined simplicity by the Shaker religious group, which diverged from its origins with the Quakers and was popular in 1700s England and North America. The Shakers' self-made home craftsmanship, with its sleek lines and simple geometric patterns, spoke to the group's emphasis on peace, self-reliance, and purity of mind and physical spaces. Though the shaker cabinet style spans back centuries, it has remained a popular choice for kitchens far and wide due to its flexible use in a variety of kitchen styles over the years, from chic modern looks to farmhouse to boho style elements.