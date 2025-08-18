The Only Store-Bought Potato Salad That's Worse Than Trader Joe's

When you're in charge of bringing the potato salad to the cookout, the last thing you want is to show up with a subpar selection. That's why our expert taste-testers at Tasting Table ranked eight popular store-bought potato salad brands. But even we were surprised by our results. We ranked Trader Joe's potato salad number 7 on our list because we found that the texture of the potatoes was too chewy, the salad was too dry, and it lacked seasoning.

But even worse than the Trader Joe's potato salad was the Whole Foods version. The Whole Foods Red Bliss potato salad, which is made fresh in-store, was a significant disappointment. Whole Foods' website states that the Red Bliss potato salad contains red potatoes, mayonnaise, egg yolks, vinegar, salt, sour cream, celery, onion, green onion, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar, and parsley. These ingredients should result in a flavorful salad that is a delight to eat. Yet, we were unimpressed. While the texture and aroma were just fine, it was basically tasteless.

When you opt for store-bought potato salad rather than making it at home from scratch, you're trying to reduce time and stress, not flavor. And this potato salad was so under-seasoned that our reviewer thought they had accidentally ordered a low-sodium potato salad.