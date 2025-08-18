The Only Store-Bought Potato Salad That's Worse Than Trader Joe's
When you're in charge of bringing the potato salad to the cookout, the last thing you want is to show up with a subpar selection. That's why our expert taste-testers at Tasting Table ranked eight popular store-bought potato salad brands. But even we were surprised by our results. We ranked Trader Joe's potato salad number 7 on our list because we found that the texture of the potatoes was too chewy, the salad was too dry, and it lacked seasoning.
But even worse than the Trader Joe's potato salad was the Whole Foods version. The Whole Foods Red Bliss potato salad, which is made fresh in-store, was a significant disappointment. Whole Foods' website states that the Red Bliss potato salad contains red potatoes, mayonnaise, egg yolks, vinegar, salt, sour cream, celery, onion, green onion, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar, and parsley. These ingredients should result in a flavorful salad that is a delight to eat. Yet, we were unimpressed. While the texture and aroma were just fine, it was basically tasteless.
When you opt for store-bought potato salad rather than making it at home from scratch, you're trying to reduce time and stress, not flavor. And this potato salad was so under-seasoned that our reviewer thought they had accidentally ordered a low-sodium potato salad.
You're better off making your own potato salad than buying it from Whole Foods
After trying eight different potato salad brands, we ended up crowning Häns Kissle the best store-bought potato salad. Featuring perfectly-cooked chunks of firm yet tender potatoes, a creamy and flavorful mayonnaise dressing, and surprisingly flavorful seasoning, this potato salad would be the star of any potluck or backyard barbecue. If you can't find it at your local grocery store or market, you're better off making your own potato salad than buying it from Whole Foods.
Luckily, there are plenty of simple, no-fuss potato salad recipes you can turn to. Our creamy dill potato salad recipe only requires a handful of ingredients, many of which you probably already have in your fridge or pantry: Yukon gold potatoes, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, olive oil, onion, garlic, lemon juice, dill, and salt and pepper. The tangy, creamy dressing for this potato salad is simple to make and completely elevates the dish, especially if you chill the salad in the fridge for a few hours after making it.
Another favorite potato salad recipe is our classic Southern potato salad. You'll use Yukon gold potatoes for this one as well. You'll also need eggs, celery, mayonnaise, sweet relish, yellow mustard, celery seed, garlic granules, and salt and pepper. This recipe can even be easily modified to a vegan potato salad recipe by omitting the eggs and using a vegan mayonnaise. If you're looking for a more adventurous potato salad, check out our recipes for classic potato salads from around the world, including Greek, Dominican, French, and Chinese potato salads.