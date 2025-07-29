While potato salads may be a popular choice for barbecues and cookouts, it has its place in the side dish hall of fame year-round. Easy, filling, and delicious, potato salads can be an all-inclusive team effort in the kitchen or a quick pitstop at the grocery store on your way to the in-laws. We recently sat down to rank eight store-bought potato salad brands and discovered that Häns Kissle's potato salad is the best of the best.

It's not flashy and it doesn't have a massive social media following, but Häns Kissle's potato salad is the kind of rich, classic potato salad that you'd be proud to bring to the dinner party. The potatoes are perfectly cooked, neither too hard nor disintegrating with a single swipe of the fork, and the mayo-based dressing complements the hearty chunks perfectly. There's a hint of sweetness, but a healthy cracking of black pepper and notes of apple cider vinegar balance it so that all of the flavors melt in your mouth. The recipe is so distractingly good that you won't even realize it doesn't include mustard.